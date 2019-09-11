New LG system will bring revolution in lives of masses: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the new local government system being introduced by the PTI government will genuinely bring revolution in the lives of the people.

He was chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday regarding the new local government system to be introduced in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan said under this new system, locally elected representatives will be fully empowered so that they do not face any problems regarding development and resolution of the problems of their areas.

Imran Khan said these local governments will prove to be nurseries of the national leadership.

The Prime Minister said unlike the past, the new system focuses on transfer of development funds to the local level. This will help resolve basic problems of the people. He said the new system will also ensure distribution of funds without any distinction and do away with the practice of giving funds to particular areas on the basis of personal liking or disliking.

The Prime Minister said the new local government system will not only enable the people to directly elect capable and eligible representatives at Tehsil and Municipal level but this will also strengthen the political parties.

He was confident that fully empowered representatives will devote their full energies for the development of their areas and redressal of the problems of the people.

The meeting was briefed about the main contours of the local government system to be introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.