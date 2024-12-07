New mom Deepika spends lovable moments at Diljit’s concert

(Web Desk): Celebrities coming in Diljit Dosanjh concert is not secret anymore.

The latest entry to the Dil-Luminati concert is Deepika Padukone who recently stepped onto the blessed domain of motherhood.

The event happened at NICE Grounds, Madavara, in her hometown of Bengaluru, and marked a happy moment for the new mother.

Deepika was dressed in a white sweatshirt and jeans which looked absolutely perfect with the event. She appeared visibly joyful as she joined Diljit on stage during his concert.

The actor also grooved briefly with the singer as he performed his popular track “Lover.”

In a video shared by Diljit’s team on Instagram, the singer expressed his praise for Padukone, calling her an “inspiration” and praising her significant contributions to the movie industry.