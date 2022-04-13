New NA speaker will be elected on April 16

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A schedule for the election of National Assembly Speaker has been released according to which the new speaker of the assembly will be elected on April 16, on Wednesday.

The nomination papers will be submitted and scrutinised on April 15.

The election of the National Assembly Speaker will be held on April 16 at 4pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser had resigned from his position a few days ago.

He had resigned apparently for his reluctance to preside over the assembly session that removed Imran Khan as the leader of the House through a vote of no-confidence.