New NAB law will protect criminals: Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while declaring June 20 a black day said that the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2022 will protect white collar criminals from accountability.

In a series of Tweets on Monday, the former prime minister highlighted that Rs1,100 billion of the Rs1,200 billion that was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would now be out of its jurisdiction. “Entire economy and political system of Pakistan was derailed through US-backed regime change conspiracy simply to give this cabal of crooks another NRO. PMLN s Dastgir confirmed this,” said Khan.

“Today, with this one amended NAB law we are heading towards destruction by removing white collar criminals from accountability,” he wrote. The PTI chairman further noted that at a time when Pakistan s economy had stabilised and was moving towards sustainable growth of 6%, the conspirators chose to destabilise Pakistan by sending the economy into a tailspin and dropping a price bomb on people — “just to give these criminals NRO”. “Our Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) had said societies are destroyed when the poor are jailed while the rich are not held accountable. Today, with this amended NAB law, we are heading towards destruction by removing white-collar criminals from accountability,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf chairman Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting of PTI leaders and decided to mark Monday as Black Day against the amendments made in NAB laws by the coalition government.

Imran Khan tasked Fawad Chaudhry and other party leaders to expose the shameful conspiracy behind it—and what goals this government wants to achieve—to the nation. Imran Khan also tasked leaders to involve spokespeople in the political debate. Imran Khan said that these stooges’ sole target was to destroy the accountability system and to get the NRO.

The former prime minister claimed that the accountability system has been buried by giving NRO to these ‘thieves’ and was an attempt to look over the dacoity of Rs1200 billion. Imran Khan blamed rich thieves for the state of poverty in third-world countries like Pakistan. PTI chairman Imran said that on one side coalition government did not able to run the country and on the other side ‘stooges’ efforts to get away from the accountability are being overlooked. PTI leader vowed his resolve to protest against this effort in all forms. On Sunday late evening, PTI workers and supporters staged protest demos to mark their anger against the increasing inflation.

Related