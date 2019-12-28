New NAB ordinance issued to “save the friends”, says Akram Durrani

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2019 has been issued after the NAB chairman’s statement that the “direction of winds being changed,” opposition said in a press conference after meeting of its Rehbar Committee today.

Rahbar Committee convener Akram Durrani said the NAB ordinance has been introduced to save “the friends”. He claimed that the government has invoked the ordinance to save its friends.

Durrani after a meeting of the joint opposition’s Rehbar Committee alleged that cases are lodged against those who speak up openly adding that Ahsan Iqbal was arrested for his outspoken statements.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was imprisoned in a cell of death row prisoners in jail and now a notice has been issued to Bilawal Bhutto, Akram Durrani said.

“We don’t want confrontation among the state institutions and want that every institution must function in its constitutional limits,” Durrani said.

Akram Durrani also alleged that Wajid Zia has been posted in FIA for making arrests.

Earlier, Akram Durrani chaired a session of the Rahbar Committee which was attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Kareem Kundi, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain and representatives of other opposition parties.

According to sources, Army Chief’s tenure extension, special court’s verdict in former military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s treason case and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) actions against opposition leaders and other issues discussed in the meeting.