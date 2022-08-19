F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur on Friday said that New Peshawar Valley (NPV) would become an iconic and second model city in the whole country and would also get global recognition in terms of its touristic and economic attractions.

The project would be an eco-friendly beautiful city and reshape the provincial capital, he said while addressing a grand ceremony of launching work on New Peshawar Valley and distribution of intimation letters to land owners at the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) headquarters in Hayatabad here.

On this occasion, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Local Government Secretary Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah, Director General PDA Fayyaz Ali Shah and NPV brand ambassador Bakhtiar also distributed intimation letters to the land owners while apart from high civil and police officials, landowners of NPV participated the function in a large numbers.

The project manager of NPV, expert in architecture and planning, Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Ahad gave a detailed briefing on the mega residential project and said that this city would spread over an area of 101,000 acres of land and having capacity to accommodate a population of 800,000 people.

He said that as per instructions of the Chief Minister and Local Government Minister, this modern township would have a total of 80,000 residential units ranging from three marla to four kanals, keeping in view the needs of all classes of the society.

It would also be connected to the GT Road and the motorway, he said adding that all major national and government buildings and facilities including the Provincial Assembly, Governor and Civil Secretariats and Police Lines would also be moved to this new city, he concluded.

On this occasion, LG Minister Faisal Amin told media that after Islamabad, this would be the second planned city of the county. It was a big residential project in terms of environment and architecture and would be an aesthetic masterpiece with a wide artificial lake, spacious parks and all kinds of playgrounds with education, health, sports and cultural provisions available, he added.

This mega city project would greatly help in reviving the past historical glory of Peshawar as the city of flowers, gardens and gateway to Central Asia”, he asserted adding that the beauty of Peshawar would be enhanced manifolds with completion of the extravaganza.