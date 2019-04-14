New police chief appointed for Balkh

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): Government officials in northern Balkh province says that Gen. Mohammad Ajmal Fayiz has been appointed as new police chief, replacing Gen. Abdul Raqib Mubariz, who was appointed to the post in mid-March.

During appointing Mubariz as Balkh’s police chief, there were strong criticism and resistant by the former provincial governor Atta Mohammad Noor, where according to him it was a breach of agreement between him and the President Ashraf Ghani.

Noor’s followers showed armed resistant against Mubariz, while Mohammad Ajmal Fayez, the new acting police chief said Saturday, he would stand against any powerful individuals from carrying illegal activities. He also emphasized to take serious actions against Taliban insurgents in the province.

Balkh Governor Ishaq Rahguzar during appointing ceremony, appreciated interior ministry’s efforts to avoid skirmish during Fayez appointing, saying he would support him against illegal powerful individuals in the province.

Relationships between Noor and Presidential Palace turned tense after President Ghani accepted resignation letter tendered by Noor as Balkh governor.

In that time, he strongly rejected Ghani’s decision, saying he tendered resignation with some conditions, in which according to him, it did not meet.

He acted as official governor for almost three months, and has given very much anti-government remarks, especially President Mohammad Ashrf Ghani. Eventually, the issue gets done with mediation of high-ranking Afghan officials.