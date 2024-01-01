New polio case in Quetta detected

F.P. Report

QUETTA: A new case of polio has been reported in an 11-month-old child in Qilla Abdullah, bringing the total number of polio cases in Pakistan for the year to 13. The latest case, detected in July, marks the fifth instance of polio in Qilla Abdullah alone.

According to the Polio Eradication Laboratory, the child exhibited symptoms of the disease starting July 17. Dr. Malik Mukhtar Bhirth emphasized that preventing polio remains a top priority for the government, which has initiated measures to increase vaccination coverage in Balochistan.

Ayesha Raza Farooq highlighted that Qilla Abdullah, along with Quetta and Chaman, are areas with higher rates of polio transmission. She noted that a comprehensive road map is being implemented, in consultation with all provinces, to halt the spread of the virus. National Coordinator Anwarul Haq assured that federal teams are fully supporting the polio program, maintaining Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating the disease. He urged parents to actively participate in the polio vaccination campaigns.