A senior advisor to the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak has claimed that the Russian military will retreat from Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant), as their line of defense is being gradually pushed away towards the borders of Russia. Mykhailo urged the world to openly declare Roastom’s control of Zaporizhzhia illegal and the nuclear facility solely belongs to Ukraine.

Russian Special Military operation in Ukraine has entered its 10th month and endless hostility ravaged the military and civilian infrastructure and residential properties resulting in thousands of casualties and billions of dollars in irreparable losses to Ukraine. Ukrainian forces had defended their country with utmost valor and recently regained control of two strategic Kherson and Kharkiv regions in Eastern Ukraine. Currently, a ferocious war is going on in Zaporizhia Oblast around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant between beligarent militaries amid serious risk of nuclear contamination if any sensitive part of the plant is hit by either military accidentally or otherwise. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, one of the world’s largest Nuclear Power plants (NPP) was captured by the Russian military in the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The hostility between the two neighbours had caused unprecedented suffering for Ukrainians and an humanitarian crisis has erupted in Southern Ukraine where nearly a quarter of a million people face a lack of heat, water, and power amid freezing winter. An unending barrage of Russian missile strikes damaged multiple power plants and caused a series of emergency shutdowns across the country in recent days.

Presently, the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe is rapidly worsening and European leaders are in extensive debate, how to settle down the Ukrainian dispute. There are genuine risks of the outbreak of a nuclear conflict as Russian military is gradually sliding backward and most of its strategic gains had been reveresed over the past weeks. Russian Stratagists could not achieve the objective of their speical military operation and Putin has left with limited options for his dignified return from Ukrainian. The war has badly damaged the Russian economy and rapid reversal of the Russian military gains certainly has a psychological impact on Kremlin, which might spread the ongoing war to other states in a bid to increase pressure on its opponents or Moscow might use tactical nuclear weapons to make its campaign decisive.

The Western Intelligence agencies and think tanks assessed the future possibilities of Ukraine war and had expressed serious concerns regarding the potential use of tactical nukes or biological weapons by Russian troops, whereas Moscow also made a mockery on the matter by accusing Kiyv of using dirty bomb at its own soil for tactical reasons. This scenario clearly illustrates the intensions of competing powers, however the ultimate victim of this global rivalry would be the Ukrainian people as the United States and NATO intend to earn this victory on Ukrainian land, through Ukrainian flash and fluid, without exposing themselves to the risks of an armed conflict. Seemingly, a catastrophe is in making while selfish politics gradually turning the Ukrainian war into global conflict. Hence, the United Nations must intervene in the situation to avoid further ruination in the world.