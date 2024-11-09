New school in Nimruz will provide modern facilities for 950 students

NIMRUZ (TOLONews): A new school building in Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz, constructed at a cost of nearly $300,000 USD by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has been inaugurated.

According to officials, the new school provides a suitable, standard shelter for nearly 950 students.

Abdul Ghani Shafiq, Head of Islamic Education in Nimruz, said, “This is a girls’ school, and boys can also study here up to grade three. The school has 12 teachers.”

Several students and local residents expressed that the establishment of this school has resolved many of their challenges and concerns.

Hanif, a student, said, “Previously, we studied in rented houses or on the ground, and now we are very happy to have a fully equipped school.”

Sabor, another student, said, “Our school’s location used to change constantly, and it was far from home. Now we’re thrilled to have a proper place to study.”

Abdul Hamid, a local resident, said, “The construction of this school has brought great convenience for our children, who previously faced many challenges.”

Abdul Bari, another resident, said, “Our children are very happy that this school has been built with all necessary facilities. I hope schools will be built in other areas where they are still needed.”

According to local authorities, 15 schools in Nimruz still lack buildings, forcing students to study in rented houses or under tents.