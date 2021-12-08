New ship built for Black Sea Fleet fires at sea for first time

SEVASTOPOL (TASS): The crew of the new patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet (Black Sea Fleet) “Sergei Kotov” conducted the first artillery fire in the Black Sea, the press service of the Black Sea Fleet said on Wednesday.

“During the target exit of the ship to sea, the crew successfully fired from the AK-176 artillery mount, large-caliber naval machine guns and anti-sabotage grenade launcher systems DP-65. the use of on-board systems, devices and mechanisms, “the Navy said.

It is specified that factory tests of the ship are being carried out in the Black Sea and in the military harbor of the Novorossiysk naval base. The ships of project 22160 were designed by OJSC “Northern Design Bureau” (St. Petersburg) and are intended to protect and protect the marine economic zone, as well as to solve the tasks of escort and anti-piracy activities and perform search and rescue functions. They are armed with a 57-mm artillery mount and an anti-aircraft missile system. The possibility of basing Ka-27PS helicopters on them is also provided.

The patrol ship “Sergei Kotov”, named after the outstanding Soviet naval sailor, participant of the Great Patriotic War, Hero of the Soviet Union (1944) Rear Admiral Sergei Nikolayevich Kotov, was laid down on May 8, 2016, it is the fourth and third serial ship of the project. It was built at the Zelenodolsk plant named after A.M. Gorky together with the Kerch shipbuilders.