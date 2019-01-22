New Swedish PM says will preserve defence policy, won’t join NATO

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik): Recently elected Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven, who presented on Monday the country’s new government, pledged that Sweden’s security policy line would remain the same under the new authorities and Stockholm would not try to join NATO.

“Sweden will maintain its security policy line.

The defence appropriations will be gradually increased to strengthen Sweden’s military capabilities and our cooperation with other countries and organisations will be deepened. Our military non-alignment serves our country well. Sweden will not apply for membership of NATO”, Loefven said when presenting his new government program, as quoted by the official website of the Swedish government.

The newly formed Swedish government has not seen any major reshuffle. Both foreign and defence ministers have kept their posts. Loefven, who has been serving as the head of the government since 2014, was re-elected on January 18.