New trends in global arms trade

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has published its report and latest trend analysis for the past decade and mentioned interesting facts about the global arms trade by the states during the past years. According to reports, the international transfer of major arms saw a slight drop between 2012-16 and 2017-21, and exports by the US and France increased substantially whereas arm exports of Russia, China, and Germany dropped significantly during the same period. The global arms trade monitor has pointed out that arms imports by the various regions remained high including Europe’s arms imports increased by 19 percent, East Asia 20 percent, Oceania 59 percent, while the Middle East remained at the forefront in the procurement of the weapons during this time. Surprisingly, arms transfer to Africa and the Americas decreased slightly while South American arms imports reached their lowest level in 50 years. According to SIPRI, the security situation in any region plays an important role in the arms purchase by the regional states, hence Asia and Oceania remained the largest importing regions for major arms, receiving 43 percent of global transfers in 2017-21, while six states in the region including India, Australia, China, South Korea, Pakistan, and Japan were among the 10 largest arms importers of the world. The SIPRI further mentioned the Yemeni conflict and continued tension between Iran and other states in the region as reasons for massive arms imports by the Gulf nations during recent years. According to reports, Saudi Arabia is the world’s second-largest arms importer while Qatar is also on the list of the top ten arms importers in the world.

In fact, the regional and global rivalries, lust of power of certain nations, and competition for the posts of the regional and global sheriffs coupled with genuine defense requirements of the nations’ set the fundamentals of the global arms industry. Although sometimes nations feel defense spending unethical due to pressing needs of social development and promotion of civic activities, defense expenses have proved their worth for the continuation of social development through protection of communities from foreign aggression. Otherwise, nations’ weakness provokes the invaders to disrupt the pace of development in countries like Ukraine, Iraq, Sri Lanka, and others. According to Scholars, weakness induces aggressors while military strength thwarts nefarious designs of the enemies, thus arms procurement and military preparedness guarantee peace and growth of the nations. Arms trading is ever booming business and despite the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, the global arms trade touched $531 billion during 2020, while the US arms giants grasped $ 285 billion accounting for 54 % of the global arms trade. Presently, the US is the top arms supplier in the world followed by China, the UK, France, Russia, and other EU nations. The United States has a greater share in the global arms trade, while the American arms mafia is so powerful that it influences the policies of the US government, creates conflicts and tension in various parts of the world to boost its arms sales business. Several other countries including Turkey, Brazil, Pakistan, and South Korea have emerged as new contenders in the global arms trade during recent years, which is an indication of ending the monopoly of the western nations in this field.