New warship added to Pakistan Navy fleet

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Navy’s spokesperson said that a launching ceremony of 2nd Type-054 Class Frigate for Pakistan Navy held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China.

Chief Guest, Chief Naval Overseer Commodore Azfar Humayun while addressing, highlighted that induction of warship will enhance Pakistan maritime defence and detterence capibilities.

Chief Naval Overseer acknowledged support of Chinese Shipyard and China Shipbuilding Trading (CSTC) despite COVID-19.

“Technologically advance platform fitted with latest Surface, subsurface, anti-air weapons, Combat Management System and sensors will strengthen Pakistan Navy combat capabilities and maintain peace and stability in IOR,” he further said.