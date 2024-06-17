New wave of terrorism rising in southern areas of KP: Kundi

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has said that a new wave of terror was on the rise in southern areas of the province therefore, CM Ali Amin Gandapur should hold an in-camera session of the apex committee on it.

Governor Faisal Kundi claimed that the law and order situation in CM Gandapur’s district was aggravating and the citizens were unable to come out of their homes after the evening. He urged the CM to apprise the nation about the law and order situation.

Kundi said that he would request Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to build a cricket ground in the province.

He advised CM Gandapur to restore sports culture in the province. He urged him to put up his case with the Centre with logic.

He said the KP government has not sent a summary regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors of 26 public sector universities in the province.

Kundi said the quality of education in the province was destroying. He urged the government to set up a task force for education reforms. Governor KP said that jirga will be formed for the rights of the province.

He said with the coordination of all political parties, PPP will raise gas, water, and electricity royalty issues with the Centre.