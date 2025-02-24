New WhatsApp feature reminds users to check unseen messages

(Web Desk): WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature in its latest beta update, version 2.24.25.29, which introduces reminder notifications for unread messages from important contacts.

The update is available for Android users enrolled in the Google Play Beta Programme.

Previously, WhatsApp’s reminders were limited to status updates from frequently contacted individuals.

The latest feature now extends these alerts to unread chat messages, aiming to ensure users do not overlook communication with their most active contacts.

The app uses an internal algorithm to determine key contacts based on user interaction frequency.

However, this data is not backed up or stored on WhatsApp’s servers, meaning it will reset if the app is reinstalled.

According to WhatsApp, the feature is designed to provide meaningful and non-intrusive notifications, making it easier to stay connected with essential conversations.

Currently available to a limited number of beta testers, the feature is expected to roll out to a broader audience in the coming months.