New White House cases counted by FEMA

Monitoring Desk

The coronavirus has infected “34 White House staffers and other contacts” — more than previously known — according to a FEMA memo dated yesterday, “an indication that the disease has spread among more people than previously known in the seat of American government,” ABC News reports.

The state of play: “The new figures underscore … the … lengths to which government officials have gone to block information.”

🧨 P.S. … Breakingfrom the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“White House chief of staff Mark Meadows hosted a lavish wedding for his daughter in Atlanta this May [with 70 or so guests], despite a statewide order and city of Atlanta guidelines that banned gatherings of more than 10 people.”

Why it matters: This story — which has the potential to break through in a big way — detonates at a time when Meadows is already being bitterly criticized, internally and externally, for his crisis leadership.

Courtesy: Axios