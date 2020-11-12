New York Times Children’s Middle Grade Hardcover Bestsellers

Monitoring Desk
ROWLEY JEFFERSON’S AWESOME FRIENDLY ADVENTURE
by Jeff Kinney
AmuletRoland and Garg the Barbarian embark on a quest to save Roland’s mom from the White Warlock.
THE ONE AND ONLY BOB
by Katherine Applegate.
Illustrated by Patricia Castelao
HarperCollins
In this sequel to “The One and Only Ivan,” Bob sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister.
WONDER
by R.J. Palacio
Knopf
A boy with a facial deformity starts school.
THE COMPLETE BAKING BOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS
by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
Sourcebooks Explore
One hundred plus kid-tested baking recipes.
REFUGEE
by Alan Gratz
Scholastic
Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven.
THE COMPLETE COOKBOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS
by America’s Test Kitchen Kids
Sourcebooks Jabberwocky
Over 100 kid-tested recipes from America’s Test Kitchen.
A TALE OF WITCHCRAFT…
by Chris Colfer
Little, Brown
In this sequel to “A Tale of Magic…” a mysterious new witch arrives at the academy with dark intentions.
DIARY OF AN AWESOME FRIENDLY KID
by Jeff Kinney
Amulet
Greg’s best friend Rowley Jefferson writes his own diary.
BECOMING MUHAMMAD ALI
by James Patterson and Kwame Alexander
jimmy patterson-HMH
A biographical novel of the prolific boxing champion.
FOOD NETWORK MAGAZINE: THE BIG, FUN KIDS COOKBOOK
by Food Network Magazine
Hearst Home Kids
Over 150 fun, easy recipes for young cooks.
Courtesy: New York Times