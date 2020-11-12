38

New York Times Children’s Middle Grade Hardcover Bestsellers

The Frontier Post / November 12, 2020

Monitoring Desk

ROWLEY JEFFERSON'S AWESOME FRIENDLY ADVENTURE by Jeff Kinney

ROWLEY JEFFERSON’S AWESOME FRIENDLY ADVENTURE

by Jeff Kinney

AmuletRoland and Garg the Barbarian embark on a quest to save Roland’s mom from the White Warlock.

THE ONE AND ONLY BOB by Katherine Applegate. Illustrated by Patricia Castelao

THE ONE AND ONLY BOB

by Katherine Applegate.
Illustrated by Patricia Castelao

HarperCollins

In this sequel to “The One and Only Ivan,” Bob sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister.

WONDER by R.J. Palacio

WONDER

by R.J. Palacio

Knopf

A boy with a facial deformity starts school.

THE COMPLETE BAKING BOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS by America's Test Kitchen Kids

THE COMPLETE BAKING BOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS

by America’s Test Kitchen Kids

Sourcebooks Explore

One hundred plus kid-tested baking recipes.

REFUGEE by Alan Gratz

REFUGEE

by Alan Gratz

Scholastic

Three children in three different conflicts look for safe haven.

THE COMPLETE COOKBOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS by America's Test Kitchen Kids

THE COMPLETE COOKBOOK FOR YOUNG CHEFS

by America’s Test Kitchen Kids

Sourcebooks Jabberwocky

Over 100 kid-tested recipes from America’s Test Kitchen.

A TALE OF WITCHCRAFT... by Chris Colfer

A TALE OF WITCHCRAFT…

by Chris Colfer

Little, Brown

In this sequel to “A Tale of Magic…” a mysterious new witch arrives at the academy with dark intentions.

DIARY OF AN AWESOME FRIENDLY KID by Jeff Kinney

DIARY OF AN AWESOME FRIENDLY KID

by Jeff Kinney

Amulet

Greg’s best friend Rowley Jefferson writes his own diary.

BECOMING MUHAMMAD ALI by James Patterson and Kwame Alexander

BECOMING MUHAMMAD ALI

by James Patterson and Kwame Alexander

jimmy patterson-HMH

A biographical novel of the prolific boxing champion.

FOOD NETWORK MAGAZINE: THE BIG, FUN KIDS COOKBOOK by Food Network Magazine

FOOD NETWORK MAGAZINE: THE BIG, FUN KIDS COOKBOOK

by Food Network Magazine

Hearst Home Kids

Over 150 fun, easy recipes for young cooks.

Courtesy: New York Times

Posted in