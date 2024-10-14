New Zealand beat Pakistan to qualify for semi-final

Shahid Afridi

DUBAI: In the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Pakistan faced defeat against New Zealand,which resulted in both Pakistan and India being eliminated from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

In this crucial match, New Zealand secured a 54-run victory to qualify for the semifinals.

The match played in Dubai saw New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first posting a total of 110 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

In response Pakistan’s team was bowled out for just 56 runs which is their lowest score in T20 internationals. Previously their lowest score was 60 runs made against England in Taunton in 2009.

New Zealand’s openers Suzie Bates 28 and Georgia Plimmer 17were dismissed by Nashra Sandhu, with the team’s score at 50 in the ninth over. Only 8 more runs were added when Omaima Sohail claimed the wicket of Amelia Kerr 9. Brooke Halliday scored 22, and captain Sophie Devine contributed 19 before both were dismissed.

Pakistan’s spinners bowled effectively to restrict New Zealand from posting a bigger total. Nashra Sandhu was the standout bowler with 3 wickets while captain Fatima Sana showcased her fielding skills by taking 4 catches. This was the 13th instance in Women’s T20 Internationals where a fielder has taken 4 catches in a match and Fatima Sana became the first Pakistani cricketer to achieve this feat.

In reply Pakistan’s innings began with Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz but Aliya was dismissed for a duck and Muneeba managed just 15 runs. Pakistan’s struggles continued as Sadaf Shams 2 and Ayesha Javed 3 were both dismissed in the same over. When Sidra Ameen was out on the first ball she faced Pakistan’s score stood at 28 for 5 in the sixth over.

This soon became 55 for 7 as Nida Dar 9 and Omaima Sohail 2 also fell cheaply. Captain Fatima Sana’s resistance scoring 21 runs with two boundaries was not enough to save the game New Zealand secured a 54-run win to advance to the semifinal.