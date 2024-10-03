New Zealand break 10-match losing run to stun India

DUBAI (Agencies): India suffered a shock 58-run defeat by New Zealand in their opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.

The White Ferns were on a dismal run of form, losing their 10 previous T20s, but came out with admirable aggression from the outset by posting an imposing 160-4.

Openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer blasted 67 in 7.3 overs, with the former dropped on 18 as India’s fielding wilted in response to the explosive start.

India, one of the pre-tournament contenders, fought back strongly in the middle overs only for New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine to strike a counter-attacking 57 not out at the death.

In reply, India buckled under the run-rate pressure, slipping to 75-6 and then 102 all out in the face of impressively disciplined New Zealand bowling, with seamer Rosemary Mair’s career-best 4-19 leading the way.

Five India batters reached double figures but none made more than captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 15 as the wickets tumbled in pursuit of much-needed boundaries throughout.

New Zealand’s own innings stuttered slightly after Bates and Plimmer fell in consecutive overs and Melie Kerr only managed 13, but Devine’s knock proved the difference as her strong finish helped her side take all the momentum into the defence of their total.

A tough group which also includes defending champions Australia is now wide open, with India almost in must-win territory already if they are to make it to the semi-finals.

They face Pakistan next on Sunday, while New Zealand take on favourites Australia on Tuesday.

Run-out controversy & New Zealand’s fearlessness

New Zealand came into the World Cup in a bit of disarray after 5-0 and 3-0 series defeats by England and Australia respectively, and the way they approached this tournament opener looked like a team with absolutely nothing to lose.

And that makes for a dangerous prospect with veteran Bates guiding young Plimmer in a dynamic, entertaining partnership which seemed to take India by surprise as Richa Ghosh put down a simple chance to get rid of the former, and misfields started to creep in to give more runs away.

A score of 55-0 after the powerplay gave Devine a much-needed platform so that the wickets of the openers did not matter too much – she could absorb pressure through the middle overs before unleashing at the end, striking seven fours in her 36-ball knock.

But it was Kerr who was involved in one of the biggest talking points despite only scoring 13, as she was run out coming back for a surprising second, only for the umpires to call it a dead ball after a lengthy review and protests from the India camp.

An animated Harmanpreet, who completed the run out, discussed the incident with the umpires for quite some time while New Zealand kept their cool, despite Kerr’s dismissal shortly after.

Devine, who was in the middle with Kerr, refused to be drawn into the controversy and instead retained a steely focus on the job at hand, notching her 21st T20 half-century to keep India firmly on the back foot.

The competitive total meant India had no choice when starting their chase but to try and match New Zealand’s fearless approach, which contributed to their downfall.

They are a batting line-up packed with potential but none could fire: off-spinner Eden Carson had Shafali Verma caught and bowled in the second over, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues both holed out while trying to force the boundary and Harmanpreet was pinned lbw by Mair, who was rewarded for her consistency and clever changes of pace.