New Zealand defeat Pakistan by five wickets in Auckland T20I

Monitoring Desk

AUCKLAND: New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20 International played at Auckland on Friday. Chasing a target of 154 runs to win, the hosts scored 156 runs for the loss of five wickets in 18.5 overs.

Tim Seifert top-scored with 57 runs studded with six fours and a towering six. Earlier, Pakistan set New Zealand a target of 154 runs after recovering from a poor start.

The tourists ended their 20 overs on 153 for nine after winning the toss and electing to bat, scrambling back from an early collapse that left them on four for 20. Stand-in captain Shadab Khan top-scored with 42 from 32 balls and Faheem Ashraf made 31 from 18.

Debutant Jacob Duffy was the standout bowler for the Black Caps, taking four for 33 and Scott Kuggeleijn finished with three for 27. Pakistan had a rocky preparation for the match when 10 of their touring party tested positive to Covid-19 during quarantine after arriving in New Zealand.

Players also received a rebuke from local health authorities for flouting social distancing rules, and were unable to train until they were allowed out of their hotel on December 8. Stand-in captain Shadab Khan said it was a relief to finally be playing.

“It looks a very good pitch, we want to put a score on,” he said, eyeing Eden Park’s short boundaries. Pakistan are missing regular captain Babar Azam, who fractured a thumb in training last week.

The Black Caps were also without regular captain Kane Williamson, absent after the birth of his first child. Replacement Mitchell Santner said his side wanted to build on the recent 2-0 T20 series win over the West Indies against a talented Pakistan team.

“We know they’re a quality side but we’re up for a challenge and I think we’re ready,” he said.

The Black Caps are also without injured fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, man of the series against the West Indies, and veteran batsman Ross Taylor, who was dropped after struggling for form in T20s.

Paceman Jacob Duffy makes his debut.

Pakistan are fourth in the world T20 rankings and New Zealand are sixth.