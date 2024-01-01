New Zealand run through England to post 423-run third Test win

HAMILTON (AFP) : New Zealand tore through England’s batting Tuesday to post a crushing 423-run third Test win and send seamer Tim Southee into retirement on a winning note.

The hosts completed a dominant performance in Hamilton by claiming seven wickets in 41.2 overs on day four as England crumbled for 234 to complete their fourth biggest Test defeat in terms of runs.

It was New Zealand’s equal-highest victory by runs, representing a complete reversal from the first two Tests, which England won easily to clinch the three-match series.

Southee finished with 2-34 in his 107th and final Test, ending the career of one of New Zealand’s finest players.

He finishes with 391 Test wickets, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee among New Zealanders.

New Zealand only needed to take nine second-innings wickets for victory as Ben Stokes did not bat.

The England captain suffered a hamstring injury on Monday and a team spokesperson said he would only bat “if required”.

After resuming at 18-2, England never threatened their enormous target of 658, their hopes dwindling further when losing Jacob Bethell for 76, Joe Root for 54 and Harry Brook for just one before lunch.

They looked comfortable for the first hour before Root departed, having put on 104 for the third wicket with Bethell.

England’s greatest run-scorer was trapped lbw, attempting to sweep left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Having been given not out, New Zealand successfully reviewed, with ball-tracking showing the ball would have hit the middle stump.

It left 33-year-old Root 28 runs short of becoming the fifth player to score 13,000 Test runs.

Brook, who scored match-winning centuries in each of the first two Tests, was out cheaply for the second time at Seddon Park, caught behind off a sharply rising Will O’Rourke delivery.

Left-hander Bethell batted fluently, striking 13 fours and a six, until he swung at a wide Southee delivery to be caught at deep point

Ollie Pope (17) was bowled attempting to reverse scoop pace bowler Matt Henry before Gus Atkinson’s hard-hit 43 ended when caught in the deep off Santner.

Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse fell cheaply, also trying to hit Santner out of the ground.

All-rounder Santner justified his recall by taking 4-85 to finish with seven wickets in the match, alongside scores of 76 and 49 with the bat.