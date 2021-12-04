New Zealand’s Ajaz claims record 10 wickets in first innings in India Test

MUMBAI (AFP): New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the second Test, becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to achieve the feat on Saturday.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner, added to his tally of four wickets on the opening day to return figures of 10-119. India were all out for 325.

England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first bowler to take a Test ten-for, against Australia in 1956 at Old Trafford. He ended up with 19 wickets in an encounter that came to be known as “Laker’s Match”.

Indian spin ace Anil Kumble is the only other player to do so, against Pakistan in 1999 at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla.

“Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match,” the former leg-spinner tweeted.

Ajaz, who emigrated to New Zealand in 1996 with his parents, was playing just his 11th Test for New Zealand since making his debut in 2018. Now 33, his previous Test best was 5-59.

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded his feat, saying: “Ajaz Patel This will be remembered forever 47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding. Let me stand and clap.”

Australia’s Aaron Finch said: “That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel… What a phenomenal performance.”

The spinner rattled India in the first session with wickets in successive balls to be on a hat-trick before overnight batsman Mayank Agarwal reached 150 to help India to a challenging total.

But Ajaz sent back Agarwal, who started the day on 120 with India on 221-4, to break a 67-run stand with Axar Patel, who made 52.

The wily spinner soon got Axar lbw and wrapped up the Indian innings with Mohammed Siraj his final scalp as the Kiwi players surrounded their hero with hugs and applause.

Ajaz went past New Zealand’s Test best of 9-52 by fast bowler Richard Hadlee, who rattled Australia at Brisbane in 1985.