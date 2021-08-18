New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan in doubts as players raise security concerns

Monitoring Desk

AUCKLAND: Players from New Zealand’s announced white-ball squads for the Pakistan tour have raised security concerns after the Taliban’s takeover of neighboring Afghanistan.

According to renowned New Zealand’s publication ‘Stuff‘, players have raised concerns over visiting Pakistan in September-October due to the current situation in the Asian region.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC)’s independent security consultant Reg Dickason will visit Pakistan next week to review the security situation there. A report based on a detailed assessment will make a final call whether the tour will go on or not.

“We’re very comfortable with the process we’ve got, but notwithstanding that, with events in Afghanistan in the last few days, it’s very sad what’s happening in that country and people including players are obviously asking questions of our security check processes. We just need to assure them of the process, and follow it, and reach a determination,” NZ Cricket Players Association boss, Heath Mills said.

It must be noted here that NZC, last week, confirmed their tour to Pakistan after 18 years. The Black Caps are scheduled to play three ODIs, and five T20Is in Rawalpindi and Lahore, respectively.

New Zealand’s ODI squad for Pakistan/Bangladesh

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (T20 only), Blair Tickner, Will Young

New Zealand’s

T20I squad for Pakistan

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.