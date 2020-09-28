Newly-elected Labour MP Claudia Webbe claims she is ‘innocent of any wrongdoing’ and vows to ‘vigorously’ defend herself

F.P Report

LONDON: Labour MP Claudia Webbe today insisted she was ‘innocent of any wrongdoing’ after being charged with harassing a woman over a period of nearly two years.

The MP for Leicester East, who is accused of carrying out the offence between September 2018 and April 26 this year, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 11.

But Webbe said today: ‘I am innocent of any wrongdoing and look forward to proving this in court. I will be vigorously defending myself against these claims.’

The 55-year-old Leicester-born politician has represented her constituency since being elected in December 2019.

Webbe was charged after the Metropolitan Police passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The force did not give details of the alleged victim but said the accusation was made on April 25 this year and related to an alleged offence in London.

Jenny Hopkins from the CPS said: ‘The CPS has today decided that Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, should be charged with an offence of harassment against one female.

‘The CPS made the decision after receiving a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police. Criminal proceedings against Ms Webbe are now active and she has the right to a fair trial.

‘It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.’

Webbe hit the headlines in July when she threw her mobile phone to the floor of the House of Commons in frustration after it started ringing while she was speaking.

The De Montfort University graduate entered the Commons after the December general election, winning the seat formerly held by Keith Vaz.

Labour veteran Mr Vaz retired from Parliament in the wake of a scandal after receiving a six-month Commons suspension for causing ‘significant damage’ to the reputation of the House.

This came after the standards committee found he expressed a willingness to purchase cocaine for others during an encounter with male sex workers.

Webbe won the constituency with a majority over the Conservatives of 6,019, down from Mr Vaz’s majority of 22,428 in 2017.

She is on the left of the party and has been a vocal supporter of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Before Leicester, she was a councillor in Islington, North London, between 2010 and 2018 and was a member of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee.

Earlier in her career, she was a political adviser to then-London mayor Ken Livingstone.

Labour is yet to comment over whether the party will suspend the whip from Webbe following the announcement by the CPS.