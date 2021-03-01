Newly elected MPA Ikhtiyar Wali took oath

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Newly elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ikhtiyar Wali administered oath from speaker Khyber Palhtunkhwa assembly, on Monday.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani took oath from newly elected MPA during by-election from PK-63 Nowshera district.

While addressing provincial assembly after administration of oath, he claimed that Pakistan Mulsim League Nawaz had established record power generation projects across Pakistan to meet the needs of hour.

Newly elected MPA said that PMLN government had achieved record growth in gross domestic production across Asian continent.

PMLN MPA added that his electing during by-election shows the victory of democratic forces of the country. He also paid special thanks to opposition alliance for their support.

The leaders of opposition parties including Awami National Party, Jummat Islami and Jammiat Ulema Islam Fazl along with with others congratulated the newly elected MPA of PML-N.

MPA Ikhtiyar Wali said that PML-N will form coming government with help of masses. He claimed that PML-N had controlled inflation and provided employment opportunities for public at large scale.