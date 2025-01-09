Next four years will test global resilience

Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor

The world stands on the precipice of uncertainty as Donald Trump prepares to step back into the Oval Office on Jan. 20. His rhetoric, often provocative, has shifted from economic nationalism to what many analysts now see as a veiled expansionist agenda. In recent remarks, Trump floated the idea of annexing Canada, reclaiming control of the Panama Canal, renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and even acquiring Greenland. These declarations raise troubling questions. Are they indicative of a broader shift, similar to Elon Musk’s recent interference in Germany’s elections or Britain’s evolving post-Brexit alignment with the US? Are we witnessing the onset of a modern colonial era or is this another iteration of Trump’s calculated bluster?

Trump’s claims that he could have resolved the Russian-Ukrainian conflict underscore a paradox. On the one hand, he positions himself as a peacemaker. On the other, his actions and words point toward strategies that could escalate global tensions. His foreign policy agenda seems to disregard the sovereignty of nations, provoking alarm among allies and adversaries alike. The next four years will test not just America’s standing but also the resilience of the international community.

Trump’s suggestion of annexing Canada was met with swift condemnation from Canadian leaders, who dismissed the notion as absurd and offensive. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau categorically rejected the idea, emphasizing the enduring sovereignty of Canada. Similarly, the president-elect’s comments about the Panama Canal have raised alarm in Latin America. The canal, a vital international trade route, has been under Panamanian control since 1999. Any suggestion of reclaiming it would not only violate international agreements but could destabilize the region.

The idea of renaming the Gulf of Mexico further underscores Trump’s disregard for historical and cultural ties. Mexican officials, along with the broader Latin American community, view such rhetoric as an affront to their national identity and a potential prelude to more aggressive policies. These statements have set the stage for heightened tensions across the Americas, with nations bracing for what may come next.

Trump’s fixation on Greenland resurfaced during his recent speeches, as he reiterated that acquiring the territory was a matter of national security. Denmark, which governs Greenland, dismissed these claims as absurd and reaffirmed Greenland’s autonomy. Danish officials referred to Trump’s proposals as a “preposterous affront” to their sovereignty. The geopolitical implications of such an acquisition could shift the balance of power in the Arctic, a region critical for global trade and security.

These ambitions could also backfire, threatening US security and economic interests. By provoking allies and destabilizing key regions, Trump’s policies risk undermining America’s strategic partnerships and exposing vulnerabilities. What more can we expect from the Trump administration? This question looms large as his foreign policy agenda takes shape.

For the Arab region, Trump’s return may bring heightened challenges. The US maintains significant military bases in key Arab nations and has tens of thousands of troops on the ground. These military footholds signify strategic dominance, but they also paint targets on these nations amid potential geopolitical escalations.

Trump’s past remarks add to the unease. On different occasions, he has suggested that Arab countries “owed” the US a share of their wealth as compensation for military protection. More infamously, he also implied that Arab leaders should “pay up,” suggesting that America’s security umbrella comes at a price. Such statements raise questions about his approach to allies and whether financial leverage will become a cornerstone of his foreign policy.

The implications of these developments extend beyond the Arab world. Trump’s antagonistic stance toward Canada, Denmark and Panama threatens to strain long-standing alliances. His audacious vision could undermine the very principles of international law and diplomacy. Sovereign nations will not stand idly by. They will respond — perhaps diplomatically, perhaps economically, or in ways that could spiral into broader conflicts.

For Europe, the stakes are high. Trump’s criticism of NATO has already rattled member states. His potential disregard for the EU as a cohesive bloc may embolden adversarial powers, further destabilizing an already-fragile geopolitical landscape.

As the world grapples with these uncertainties, the question remains: is Trump serious or is this posturing? More ominously, could his actions steer the world toward a third world war? His previous term was marked by a mix of rhetoric and action. He withdrew from international agreements, imposed tariffs and redefined alliances. Yet, some of his most bombastic threats never materialized.

If history teaches us anything, it is to take such threats seriously. Trump’s unpredictability is his trademark and the global community must prepare for all eventualities. The Arab world, in particular, must reassess its strategic alliances and prepare for a potential shift in US policy. This is a time for unity, resilience and vigilance.

The next four years will be pivotal. They will test not just the resilience of nations but the principles of sovereignty and international cooperation. The world’s leaders must stand firm, ready to defend their people and their territories against any encroachment. Could this align with other global influences, such as Musk’s controversial role in Germany and Britain’s strategic recalibrations? As Trump’s agenda unfolds, one thing is certain: this is not a time for complacency but for decisive and united action. History will judge us by how we respond to these looming threats.