Next meeting of Armenia and Turkey will be held on May 3

YEREVAN (TASS): The next meeting of Special Representatives of Armenia and Turkey Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilych to continue negotiations on normalizing relations between the two neighboring countries will take place on May 3 in Vienna. This was reported on Thursday by the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

“The next meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey within the framework of the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey will take place on May 3 in Vienna,” the statement says.

This information was also confirmed on Thursday by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Despite the common border, there are no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey. In 2009, in Zurich, the foreign ministers of the two states signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations and on the principles of relations, but these documents were not ratified by the parties. On March 1, 2018, Armenia announced the annulment of the protocols. In 2021, Armenia and Turkey appointed special representatives for settlement issues. Former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilych took this position from Ankara, and from Yerevan – Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Ruben Rubinyan.

Representatives of Yerevan and Ankara held their first meeting on January 14 in Moscow, and the second on February 24 in Vienna. Yerevan positively assessed the dynamics of the negotiation process, noting that the opening of the border with Turkey is a priority for the Armenian side.

