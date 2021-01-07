NFL draft big board: Top 20 prospects

CALIFORNIA (Axios): The NFL Draft is still nearly four months away, but with the college season ending Monday, there’s no time like the present to take a look at the top prospects, Axios’ Jeff Tracy writes.

The backdrop: One major storyline before the season began was how many players would opt out to avoid potential COVID-19 issues and focus on the draft instead. Turns out, quite a few of the top prospects did just that.

Six of our top 20 opted out: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon); Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU); Micah Parsons (LB, Penn State); Rashawn Slater (OT, Northwestern); Caleb Farley (CB, Virginia Tech); Gregory Rousseau (DE, Miami).

Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State) played in the Bison’s lone fall game, but has opted out of their spring FCS season.

Samuel Cosmi (OT, Texas) started 34 consecutive games for the Longhorns, but opted out of the final two of the regular season, plus their bowl game.

Looking ahead: Here’s the NFL draft order for non-playoff teams. Picks 19-32 are based on playoff finishes.

Jaguars

Jets

Dolphins (via Texans)

Falcons

Bengals

Eagles

Lions

Panthers

Broncos

Cowboys

Giants

Niners

Chargers

Vikings

Patriots

Cardinals

Raiders

Dolphins