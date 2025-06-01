NGO shifts focus from war injuries to comprehensive trauma care in Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): Mullah Abdul Wasi, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Monday met with Dejan Panic, the Director General of the humanitarian health organization Emergency for discussions on the health situation in the country.

Mohammad Asif, Director of Relations for Emergency, also attended the meeting, ARG said in a statement.

According to ARG, Wasi welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for Emergency’s continued commitment to providing essential healthcare services to the Afghan people.

He commended the organization’s dedication and its long-standing contributions to the country’s health sector.

Panic provided a comprehensive overview of Emergency’s operations both in Afghanistan and internationally.

He highlighted the organization’s evolution from primarily treating war-related injuries to offering a broad range of free trauma care, particularly for victims of traffic accidents and other emergencies.

He also outlined the organization’s financial plans for the coming years, ongoing efforts to attract donor support, and future strategies aimed at expanding services across the country.

Wasi reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate’s full support for Emergency and other humanitarian organizations committed to improving the well-being of the Afghan population.

He emphasized the importance of their work and assured that the government remains ready to provide necessary assistance and facilitate their operations.

The meeting concluded with mutual recognition of the vital role of healthcare services in Afghanistan’s development and the shared goal of strengthening access to quality medical care for all.