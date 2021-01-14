NHL power rankings

CALIFORNIA (Axios): The defending champion Lightning are the top team in our debut Power Rankings, but just barely.

The loaded Avalanche are right on their heels, and the Golden Knights have championship aspirations entering their fourth season as a franchise.

Top 16: The wealth is spread fairly evenly, with five East teams, four North teams, four Central teams and three West teams in our top 16.

The Flyers took down the Penguins at home. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Wednesday’s scores: Lightning 5, Blackhawks 1; Flyers 6, Penguins 3; Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 4 (OT); Canucks 5, Oilers 3; Blues 4, Avalanche 1

Tonight: Bruins vs. Devils, Islanders vs. Rangers, Capitals vs. Sabres, Hurricanes vs. Red Wings, Flames vs. Jets, Blue Jackets vs. Predators, Sharks vs. Coyotes, Canucks vs. Oilers, Ducks vs. Golden Knights, Wild vs. Kings