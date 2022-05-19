NHMP and PTA sign MoU for collaboration on areas of mutual interest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at PTA Headquarters Islamabad.

The cooperation and collaboration between the two organizations in areas of mutual interest will have a resounding impact at national level especially where high speed connectivity and quality digital services throughout motorways of Pakistan is concerned.

The areas of collaboration include establishing a coordination mechanism enabling smooth working relations, enhancing voice and data connectivity and coverage on motorways; knowledge sharing regarding optimum use of future technologies and latest developments in the telecom sector. It also includes capacity building on the experience and knowledge available to both organizations and conducting sessions/ discussion forums/training on relevant issues and technological advancements.

The event was attended by Inspector General NHMP, Khalid Mahmood, Chairman PTA, DIG (Operations), DIG (Hqrs.) NHMP, Member Compliance & Enforcement (C&E) PTA and senior officers of PTA and NHMP.

Speaking at the occasion, IG NHMP, Khalid Mahmood said that better and faster connectivity and innovative technological solutions hold tremendous potential for highways and motorways as well as in promoting tourism in the country.

Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) said that PTA is working to ensure that Pakistanis have access to high quality services and benefit from ubiquitous coverage.

The collaboration with NHMP presents opportunities to enable better connectivity on Motorways and National Highways.