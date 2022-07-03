NHMP arrange Road Safety Stall at Abbottabad

F.P. Report

ABBOTTABAD: The Mobile Education Unit of Sector E35 of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) arranged a Stall at APS&C on the occasion of Alumni reunion.

Hundreds of old Abbottonian came to this get together and visited the stall of NHMP. The officers briefed them about the traffic laws and road safety.

Moreover, in this stall operational activities of NHMP was presented and gadgets used by motorway police were displayed. The leaflets and pamphlets were distributed among the visitors.

The participants showed great interest in the stall and expressed their appreciation for NHMP towards creating awareness about Road Safety.

