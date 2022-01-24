Nicholas Dimos Named Assistant Director of the Finance and Facilities Division

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Director Christopher Wray has named Nicholas Dimos as the assistant director of the Finance and Facilities Division (FFD) at FBI Headquarters in Washington. Mr. Dimos most recently served as the deputy assistant director of the division.

As assistant director of FFD, Mr. Dimos is responsible for overseeing the FBI’s finances, facilities, and logistics functions and serves as the chief financial officer, head of contracting activity, and real property officer.

Mr. Dimos joined the FBI in 2006 as a budget analyst in the Finance Division. In 2009, Mr. Dimos was promoted to a team leader in the Budget Formulation and Presentation Unit, where he oversaw budget development across several areas.

In 2012, he served as an acting supervisor and transition leader during the establishment of a new procurement unit that focused on strategic sourcing, complex contracting, and workforce development. In 2013, he transferred to the development team of the Bureau’s new financial system, which Mr. Dimos helped implement across the entire FBI.

Mr. Dimos was named the national intelligence financial manager in 2014 and served as the FBI’s senior financial liaison with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Office of Management and Budget, and Congress on national intelligence financial matters.

He was promoted in 2015 to assistant section chief of the recently unified Finance and Facilities Division, overseeing budget formulation, execution, and reporting across all FBI funding sources.

In 2017, Mr. Dimos was appointed as the deputy assistant director of FFD, serving as the FBI’s deputy chief financial officer. He was responsible for budget, procurement, accounting, and audit functions, and led several initiatives to modernize financial services. Mr. Dimos also stood up the new procurement and budget operations at the FBI’s new campus in Huntsville, Alabama.

Before he joined the FBI, Mr. Dimos was a middle school science teacher in Philadelphia through Teach for America. He earned a degree in economics from DePauw University in Indiana and a graduate degree in security studies from Georgetown University.