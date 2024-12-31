Nick Jonas faces backlash after showcasing support to Elon Musk

(Web Desk) : Nick Jonas sparked controversy on Wednesday after sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter) that appeared to show support for Elon Musk.

The musician uploaded a photo of Musk with the caption, “Take us to the Year 3000,” in response to Musk’s post.

Meanwhile, Musk’s post consisted of an old GIF of the Jonas Brothers spinning a coffee table with the caption, “The tables had turned,” as he referenced a story about Tesla’s stock performance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the post quickly drew criticism, with fans accusing Jonas of backing the divisive tech mogul.

In regards to this, one user wrote, “Nick, stop this. We all prayed for you in social studies class when you announced your diabetes in the middle of the day,” while another user penned, “Let me go see what ‘unproblematic I stay out of the way’ Kevin Jonas is up to.”

Moreover, others were more forgiving, suggesting that Jonas may not have intended his post as support for Musk.

Additionally, one fan also speculated, “Am I the only one who believes he meant ‘take us to the Year 3000’ as an escape from dark times?”

As per the publication, Jonas is not the first celebrity to stir debate over an interaction with Musk.

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian announced her upcoming video podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, which is set to debut on X in January and features guests like Kourtney Kardashian and Jay Shetty.

In the announcement, Kim also promoted Tesla humanoid robots in photo shoots.

Furthermore, some stars have criticized Musk publicly, Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman shared a now-deleted TikTok recounting her negative experience with Musk during his hosting week, claiming his harsh feedback reduced her to tears.