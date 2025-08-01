Nick Jonas reveals which song makes daughter Malti go wild

(Web Desk): Nick Jonas has shared the sweet moment his 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas belts out a Jonas Brothers hit “at the top of her lungs.”

For the unversed, the Jonas Brothers are getting ready to start their JONAS 20 tour, which will have five concerts shown only on Samsung TV Plus’s new channel called Samsung Television Network.

On Wednesday, August 6, all three brothers, Nick, Joe, and Kevin, conversed with PEOPLE magazine and said their kids are just as excited as they are about the tour.

Nick, who shares Malti with his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, revealed his daughter is a big fan and already has a favourite song.

“Our daughter, her favorite song is currently ‘Love You to Heaven.’ She sings it at the top of her lungs. It’s very, very sweet,” he shared.

Kevin, who welcomed daughters Valentina and Alena with wife Danielle Jonas, jokingly noted that he is still trying to get his daughter a dress for the MetLife Stadium concert.

“We are working on it still, but now she wants to be on the floor, and now my youngest daughter just wants to wear a Marshmello shirt instead of a Jonas Brothers one,” he quipped, referring to DJ, who will perform with the band in a few cities.

“So that was a little humbling, but I’m excited,” Kevin said.

It is pertinent to mention that the JONAS 20 tour will start on August 10, and will end on November 14, 2025.