Nida completes 2000 T20I runs as Pakistan level series against South Africa

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Former captain Nida Dar completed her 2,000 T20I runs as Pakistan defeated South Africa by 13 runs to level the three-match T20I series 1-1 at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday evening. South Africa had beaten Pakistan by 10 runs in the first T20I on Monday evening at the same venue.

The third T20I of the series will be played on Friday, with the first ball to be bowled at 10am.

In the must-win game, after being put into bat, Pakistan scored 181 for four in 20 overs – their highest T20I score, surpassing 177 scored against Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur in 2018.

Opening pair of Gull Feroza and Muneeba Ali got going from the start as the pair struck four boundaries in 20 balls, before Gull got dismissed for 10 off 11 balls in the fourth over by Tumi Sekhukhune.

With 25 runs on the board, left-handed batter Muneeba was joined by Sidra and the pair knitted a quick-fire 49 runs off 39 balls for the second wicket. Muneeba was next to return back to the pavilion after scoring 45 off 34 balls, which included six fours and two sixes with the scoreboard reading 74 for two in 10.2 overs.

At that moment of the game, Sidra and Nida Dar got together and the pair added 26 runs off just 12 balls before Sidra getting bowled to Sune Luus for 28. Sidra’s innings included three fours and a six. At 100 for three in 12.2 overs, Nida and captain Fatima Sana got together and stitched a 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket off 38 balls.

Nida during her innings of 29 off 21 balls, which included four boundaries also brought up her 2,000 T20I runs. She became the third women cricketer for Pakistan to achieve this milestone after Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan.

That the hosts were able to score 181 in their 20 overs were largely due to unbeaten knock of 37 off 23 balls by Fatima, which included three fours and two towering sixes. Aliya Riaz chipped in with an unbeaten 17 off seven balls, hitting two fours and a six.

For South Africa, right-arm fast bowler Sekhukhune was the most successful bowler, grabbing two wickets for 30 runs in three overs.

In turn, South Africa lost their in-form opening batter Tazmin Brits (nine, 10b, 1×4) in the third over of the innings to Sadia Iqbal. Before that, in the same over, Pakistan suffered a blow, when their captain Fatima was hit on the face while fielding. Right-arm fast bowler Fatima was taken off the field and resultantly replaced by debutant left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab as a concussion substitute.

South Africa lost their second wicket in the ninth over with their captain Laura Wolvaardt departing for a 25-ball 36, laced with five fours and a six. After Wolvaardt’s departure, Anneke Bosch (24, 24b, 2x4s, 1×6) and Nadine de Klerk (12, 16b, 2x4s) soon followed their captain as South Africa were 88 for four in 13 overs.

That the visiting team managed to score 168 and fell just 13 runs short of the target was due to an unbroken 80-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Sune Luus (53 not out, 29b, 6x4s, 1×6) and Chloe Tryon (30, 16b, 5x4s).

For Pakistan, left-arm spinners Nashra Sundhu and Sadia Iqbal bagged two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief

Pakistan beat South Africa by 13 runs

Pakistan 181-4, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 45, Fatima Sana 37 not out, Nida Dar 29, Sidra Amin 28; Tumi Sekhukhune 2-30)

South Africa 168-4, 20 overs (Sune Luus 53 not out, Laura Wolvaardt 36, Chloe Tryon 30 not out; Nashra Sundhu 2-20, Sadia Iqbal 2-27)

Player of the match – Muneeba Ali (Pakistan)