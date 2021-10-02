Nigar Awards to be held twice every year

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The famous Nigar Awards of Pakistan showbiz industry is set to make a comeback, on Saturday.

According to details, editor Aslam Ilyas Rasheedi has decided to re-launch the Nigar Awards and now the awards will be held twice a year.

The Nigar Award is the largest and the most prestigious award in Pakistan.

The role of Nigar Award has been extremely important in the development of Pakistan’s film industry. The first Nigar Award ceremony was held in 1957 in Evernews Studio Lahore to honour the industry’s accomplishments.

The Late Ilyas Rasheedi had launched this award to encourage Pakistan’s film industry.

The aards dubbed as Pakistani Oscar helped encourage the star ability of Ahmed Rushdi, Waheed Murad, Mussarat Nazir, Shamim Ara and other such greats who are now identified with the golden era of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The event of Nigar Awards was cut off due to the bad situation and collapse of Pakistan’s film industry when films were not being made and the award, which was given regularly for 46 years, was stalled for four years after 2008. In 2017, Nigar Awards was held after 12 years of hiatus.

The event will be co-hosted by Nigar Entertainment International and Lish Entertainment.