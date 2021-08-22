Nigar’s terrorism crisis

According to reports, 16 people have been killed in an attack on Friday prayer in the village of Theim in southwestern Tillabery region of Niger. Security Officials told the media that the attack follows the killing of 37 civilians, including 14 children in the same region a few days back. Security officials further informed said that the attacks are part of a wider conflict spanning the borderlands of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger in Africa’s Sahel region where jihadists linked to Al- Qaeda and Islamic State are seeking to take control of the area.

In fact, the Sahel region of Africa had become an epicenter of terrorism and Criminal networks during recent years, because the local terrorist groups such as Al, Murabitoun, Ansar Dine and Boko Haram, who linked to big giant of international terrorism Al-Qaeda and ISIS are fighting against each other and at the same time attacking government forces to get their hold in the area. Due to deteriorating situation of peace and security peacekeeping forces of UN, European Union and France are deployed in the terrorism hit Sahel African region. The growing violence had led to gross internal displacement of about 2 million people of Sahel region and refuge of another 2.5 million people to the other Countries. Besides unending terrorist attacks, there is also a spike in criminal activities such as kidnapping for ransom money and robberies in the Sahel region. According to reports, the communal armed groups are also acting as proxy for Foreign Military Strategists in the region.

According to reports, French military intervention in Mali during 2014, had further fueled the extremism in the region. French government started “Operation Barkhane” to help Mali against terrorist organizations and halt spread of terrorism in the region but Foreign intervention further boosted the local separatists’ movements and terrorist activities. In fact, weak political governments, poorly trained and equipped security Forces, organized criminal networks, private/tribal Armies and corruption have aggravated the Security Situation in all countries of the Sahel region. If regional Countries including Nigar, Chad, Nigeria, and Mali initiate a collective and coordinated anti-terror operation with technical and Intelligence support of other regional countries they can overcome the menace of terrorism and lawlessness in their countries otherwise this peril will grow every single day in future.