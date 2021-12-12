Nigeria may deny access to its territory to citizens of four countries

PRETORIA (TASS): Nigeria intends to impose a ban on entry into the country from Canada, the UK, Argentina and Saudi Arabia, which previously added Nigeria to their national red lists of states with the omicron strain of coronavirus and closed borders for Nigerians and foreigners arriving from Nigeria. This was announced on Sunday during a press conference by the Minister of Aviation of Nigeria, Hadi Sirika.

“We have recommended to add Canada, Great Bri-tain, Argentina and Saudi Arabia to the Nigerian red list,” Xinhua news agency quoted the minister as saying. According to him, the corresponding government decision can be made in the next three days. Sirika stressed that by closing Nigeria to people and airlines from these four countries, the Nigerian authorities are responding.

Earlier, a number of countries introduced a ban on the arrival of foreigners from almost a dozen African states, where the omicron strain of coronavirus was detected. This includes Nigeria. To date, six cases of omicron-strain infection have been identified in Nigeria.