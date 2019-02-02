Nigeria’s vice president survives helicopter crash

LAGOS, Nigeria (AA): Nigeria’s vice president on Saturday survived a helicopter crash as he embarked on a campaign tour in north-central Kogi state, according to his media office.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s chopper crash landed in Kabba but he and the crew are safe,” Laolu Akande, his media spokesman, said in a tweet.

“Prof Osinbajo is now in Kabba after the incident and continuing his engagements in the state, engaging the people on the Next Level Plan of the Muhammadu Buhari administration,” he added in an email later.

Nigerians vote in another general election on Feb. 16 and March 2, with Buhari pitted mainly against the main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and leader of the People’s Democratic Party.