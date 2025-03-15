Night travel restricted on major highways in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has imposed a ban on nighttime travel on key national highways across the province, as per notifications issued by deputy commissioners of multiple districts.

According to the directives, travel will be prohibited between 6pm and 6am on several key routes, including Sibi Road, Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Road, Coastal Highway, Quetta-Taftan Highway, and Loralai-Dera Ghazi Khan Highway.

The restriction has been enforced through notifications from the deputy commissioners of Kachhi, Zhob, Gwadar, Nushki, and Musakhail, citing security concerns and the need to ensure the safety of travelers.

The move comes after multiple recent incidents, including a suicide bombing near a Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) rally at Lak Pass in Mastung.

In a separate attack last week, terrorists killed at least eight people, including four labourers and four police personnel, in Kalat and Noshki districts.

Additionally, five passengers were executed two days ago after armed men intercepted a Karachi-bound bus in Gwadar’s Kalmat area, forcibly removing the victims before killing them.

Another major attack targeted a paramilitary convoy on the Nushki-Dalbandin highway, resulting in the deaths of five people, including three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, and injuries to 35 others.

The security situation further deteriorated with an attack on the Jaffar Express by militants affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The attackers blew up a railway track, took over 440 passengers hostage, and engaged security forces in a prolonged standoff.

A clearance operation by security personnel led to the elimination of 33 militants and the rescue of hostages. However, 26 passengers, including 18 security personnel, three railway and government officials, and five civilians, lost their lives.

Additionally, three FC personnel were killed in an attack on a security checkpoint before the train ambush.