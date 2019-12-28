NIH notifies two more polio cases in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The National Institute of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday notified two more polio cases from Tank and Bannu districts taking the total case count to 81 in KP in 2019.

According to a press statement released by EOC KP, one wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 15 months old male child from tehsil Tank of District Tank and 17 months female child from Tehsil Bannu of District Bannu. The epidmological study of the children shows that both children were zero dose for essential immunization while their SIAs history is under investigation.

Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit have shown strong exception to the sharp increase in polio cases in the province specially from the southern belt saying that it was unfortunate that 68 children are diabled for life. He said that virus was on fire in the province specifically in the southern belt and is present in the environment that will hit any unvaccinated or immune-comprise child.

Despite the fact that vaccine is available to prevent children from the disease yet parents were not vaccinating their children due to misconceptions and were responsible for the disability of the children, he added.

He said that the only viable solution of the problem is to vaccinate children under five in every campaign as only repeated doses can protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

Abdul Basit appealed to parent not to pay attention to propagandas and rumors adding that polio vaccine was completely safe and do not cause any harm upon administration.