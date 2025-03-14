Nikki Glaser to return as host of 2026 Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters): Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will return to host the annual Golden Globes ceremony for a second time in January 2026, broadcaster CBS (PARA.O), opens new tab and the Golden Globes announced on Thursday.

The Golden Globes are the first of Hollywood’s major awards shows each year and will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” Glaser said in a press release.

“I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from ‘The White Lotus’ who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past,” she added.

Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo in 2025.

The Golden Globe, Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian received positive reviews from critics for the ceremony.

The audience for the telecast declined by 2%, from the previous year to an average of 9.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

The “Trainwreck” actor is known for hosting the television series “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” and the reality TV shows “Blind Date” and “FBoy Island.”

She also starred in her own reality show, “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?”