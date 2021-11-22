Nikolay meets Sri Lankan President

COLOMBO (TASS): Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Sri Lankan President Gotabay Rajapaksa on Monday at a meeting in Colombo discussed the development of relations between the two countries, including cooperation in the field of security. This was reported by the press service of the apparatus of the Russian Security Council.

“The main directions of interaction in the political, trade, economic and energy spheres, as well as the prospects for cooperation in the field of security have been outlined,” the message says.

Patrushev called Sri Lanka Russia’s long-standing partner in South Asia, stressing that relations between the two countries are traditionally built on the principles of equality, trust and mutual respect, the press service noted.

Earlier on Monday, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council held Russian-Sri Lankan security consultations. The plane on which he arrived on a visit to Colombo also delivered a consignment of Sp-utnik V vaccine from Mo-scow as humanitarian aid.