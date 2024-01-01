Nimroz currency exchange suspends toman transactions

NIMROZ (TOLOnews): Nimroz money exchangers will no longer process Iranian toman transfers in an effort to reduce transactions with foreign currencies.

Officials of the Money Exchangers Union of this province announced that from now on, money transferred in Iranian tomans will be converted to afghani and delivered to customers.

Gul Ahmad, the head of the Nimroz Money Exchangers Union, said: “Transfers we receive in tomans will be converted to afghani and given to the customers, except for those involved in the purchase and sale of oil.”

Nematullah Hakimi, another money exchanger, said: “Since afghani is our national currency, its value should increase. Now, tomans are very rare in Zaranj city, except among those engaged in the oil trade who still use tomans.”

Another money exchanger, Gulbuddin, said: “This move is beneficial for both us and our customers, as Afghanis have a lower volume, which is advantageous for us.”

Local officials in Nimroz report an 80% reduction in transactions using Iranian tomans in the province.

Naqib Ahmad Khalid, head of the Nimroz Urban Order Committee, said: “We have informed the money exchangers that individuals who transfer tomans will receive afghani instead in Nimroz. Most people in the city prefer to use afghani, as tomans have caused significant losses to the population.”

Mohammad Hassan Mokhtar, an economic expert, said: “The goal of converting foreign currencies to afghani is to reduce the volume of foreign money in the market and instead have afghanis in circulation. The more our national currency is used in the market and financial exchanges, the more its value increases, thereby enhancing the purchasing power of the people.”

The Nimroz Urban Committee was established several months ago with the aim of reducing and preventing transactions with foreign currencies, especially the Iranian toman.

Currently, only 20% of Nimroz residents do transactions with Iranian tomans. The officials of the Urban Order Committee said it hopes that in the near future, the use of the Iranian toman in Nimroz will drop to zero.