Nimroz residents: delays in Iranian visas endanger patients

NIMROZ (TOLONews): A number of Nimroz residents have complained about a three-month delay in the issuance of Iranian visas, stating that this problem has prevented them from transferring their patients to Iran for treatment in a timely manner.

They say that even emergency visas take one month to process. Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Nimroz, said: “It has been one and a half to two months that I visit this company every day, but I have still not succeeded in obtaining an Iranian visa. We ask for the cooperation of Iranian authorities.”

Gul Ahmad, another resident of Nimroz, said: “They said the visa would be issued within six days, but now 15 days have passed, and it has not yet arrived. My father is sick, and I don’t know how to get him to Iran for treatment on time.”

Several tourism companies in Nimroz are asking the interim government to address this issue through diplomatic channels.

Abdul Wahab Khashrodi, head of the Union of Tourism Companies in Nimroz, said: “From our side, the companies have no issues. We send the passports. The reason for the high visa cost is that a ticket is included with every visa. Our request to the government is to pay serious attention to this matter.”

Nazar Ali Yousafzai, a representative of one of the tourism companies, said: “We have nine branches in Kandahar that take the passports and have their quota at the consulate. We just collect the passports and send them to the main office. Any challenges are from the Iranian side.”

However, local officials say the issue is due to heightened tensions between Iran and Israel and will soon be resolved.

“We have discussed this matter with the Iranian consulate in Kandahar. They stated that their problems stem from recent tensions in the Middle East and weak internet connectivity and said they will resolve it soon,” said Yar Mohammad Haqyar, the head of Nimroz’s foreign relations.

Previously, Nimroz residents had also complained about the prolonged process of visa issuance and the high costs associated with it.