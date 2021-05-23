Nine among 3 cops killed in Shikarpur firing

SHIKARPUR (APP): At least nine persons among three cops were killed in a firing incident that took place between the robbers and a police party in Kachy area of Shikarpur, Sindh, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, on a tip off, a police team conducted search operation in Garhi Taigu area of Shikarpur when criminals fired a rocket launcher at police vehicle. As a result, three police personnel died on the spot. During an encounter, six robbers were also killed. The six injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. An additional force has been deployed to apprehend the culprits behind this heavy firing. However, no arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.