Monitoring Desk

MECCA: As many as nine pilgrims were killed and 13 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to Medina faced a traffic accident Friday evening.

According to report six out of 13 injured are in the critical condition.

The Arab media outlet reported that the bus was transporting pilgrims from Mecca to Medina via Al Hijrah and the driver lost its control and the bus fell off a bridge on the highway.

