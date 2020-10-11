Nine houses gutted, 40 livestock dead in Bandipora blaze

F.P. Report

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, nine houses were gutted and almost 40 livestock died in a massive ov-ernight blaze in Gurez valley of Bandipora district.

Eight houses caught fire in Baduaab village in Tulail area and one more house was gutted in a separate incident in Bagtore village.

Moreover, in the fire incident, several barns having livestock inside too were damaged causing death to the livestock.

“Eight houses were gutted completely in the overnight fire incident at Baduaab village, apart from several cowsheds housing livestock,” SDM Gurez M-udasir Ahmad told media.

According to the initial information, he said, aro-und 40 livestock including cattle and sheep died in the incident.

NC, PDP denounce imposition of property tax in IIOJK: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the two pro-India political parties, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have criticised the recent India move to implement property tax, first time ever, in the territory.

While Farooq Abdullah-led NC called the tax overburdening the people in a crisis, the Mehbooba Mu-fti-led PDP said it brought back memories of despotic rule.

The NC, in a statement said that the party’s General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar chaired a party meeting in Srinagar in this connection. It added that the NC leaders, expressing concern over the imposition of property tax, said that amidst depressing economic activity and soaring unemployment, the India government amended two municipal laws and empowered the local administration to levy and collect property tax. “Far from doling out fiscal help and other supportive measures, the Government wants to suck the life and blood of people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its statement compared the proposed property tax to the exploitative taxation regime during the monarchical rule.